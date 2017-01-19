Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani, ‘the Hottest Date’ at the People’s Choice Awards

Blake Shelton took home two trophies on Thursday night at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, one for favorite male county artist and the other for favorite album. But even if he had lost both awards, Shelton still would have walked away from the evening a winner.

That’s because the 40-year-old country star was at the star-studded ceremony with girlfriend Gwen Stefani — whom he was sure to shout out during his acceptance speech.

“Thanks to the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani — who is sitting out there,” Shelton gushed.

Stefani, 47, reacted with a big smile — giggling with seatmate Kristen Bell and cheering Shelton on from the audience.

Shelton also thanked his fans for voting for him. His big win came after a performance of his new single, “Every Time I Hear That Song” — which Stefani danced along with before reuniting backstage with her love.

Favorite Album?!?! Are you freaking kidding me? THANK YOU!! I love y’all!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 19, 2017

The No Doubt singer and Shelton will also be reuniting on screen for season 12 of The Voice, where they’ll both serve as coaches alongside Adam Levine and Alicia Keys. It’ll be Stefani’s third season on the show. Shelton has been on NBC’s hit music competition series since it’s inception, winning five seasons.

“As far as Gwen as a coach, there’s never been a coach that represents the style of music that Gwen does,” Shelton told reporters recently.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Takes Blake Shelton to Her Childhood Home – and Disneyland! – Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary

The pair met as coaches on The Voice and have been dating for just over a year. They linked up in wake of their high-profile divorces from their respective spouses — Shelton split from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

“I’d like to sit here and tell you that I’m a powerful guy but I have nothing to do with her coming back as a coach,” Shelton previously said. “We were high-fiving and partying.”

He added, “Obviously Gwen is special and she deserves this.”

Recently, the two spent the holidays together — blending their families at their Thanksgiving holiday and spending Christmas Eve at Stefani’s mother’s California home.

The Voice premieres in Feb. 27 (at 8 p.m. ET) on NBC.