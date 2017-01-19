Blake Lively Thanks Husband Ryan Reynolds at PCAs: ‘You Can’t Have Him, He’s Mine!’

Although Ryan Reynolds didn’t attend the People’s Choice Awards Wednesday, Blake Lively made sure everyone knew about her man.

The A-list couple have been known to gush over each other, and Lively couldn’t leave her husband out of her acceptance speech when she beat out Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts, Amy Adams and Meryl Streep to win best dramatic actress for her work in The Shallows.

“Thank you to my husband, who’s everything to me,” the 29-year-old mom-of-two said.

When an audience member cheered at the line, Lively quickly added, “You can’t have him, he’s mine!”

The blonde beauty, who rocked a metallic fringe mini dress from Elie Saab for the event, also fangirled over another guy while picking up her trophy.

“I think this was a ploy to get myself up here because I love Westworld so much so I’m so excited,” she said, pointing to Luke Hemsworth, who presented her the award.

But her speech wasn’t all about the guys. After thanking her mom, Lively shared that although her mission to meet the Spice Girls hasn’t quite happened yet, the girl group’s message has stuck with her since childhood.

“What was so neat about them was they were all so distinctly different and they were women and they owned who they were and that was my first introduction into girl power,” she said. “And I’m watching this movie and the women nominated in this category and when you guys voted for this, you didn’t just vote for this movie or me but you voted for girl power.”

Reynolds, 40, previously gave a special shout out to his wife at the MTV Movie Awards when he picked up the golden popcorn for his starring role in Deadpool.

“Everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex,” he joked.