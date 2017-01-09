The Best Quotes from the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The stars on the 74th Annual Golden Globes red carpet got very, very chatty

By @mariayagoda

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"My wife is the greatest of all time." — Justin Timberlake, gushing over Jessica Biel

Neilson Barnard/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I appreciate that, and she is mine. It’s one of those things, like, your current girlfriend — you have to say 'she’s the best.'" — Milo Ventimiglia, on his This Is Us costar Mandy Moore calling him her best on-screen kiss

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

“Meryl Streep knows my name now. That to me is already enough.” — Lily Collins, on the greatest prize of all (even better than a Globe, right?)

Source: Caleb McLaughlin/Instagram
"I try to keep things as normal as possible. It’s definitely become a lot I think I can say chaotic at times but I try to stay close to home, New Jersey. I try to keep it as low-key as I can." — Gaten Matarazzo, on how life has changed since his hit Netflix series Stranger Things aired

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

"We're still making history tonight. 1983 was the last time a black woman was nominated in this category, and that was Debbie Allen. Issa Rae and I are making history as nominees, and if one of us takes it home, we'll make history." — Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, on being nominated for best performance in a television series

"The only thing that’s gonna hurt is having to leave here." — New York-residing Drew Barrymore, on the sunny L.A. weather

BEI/Shutterstock

"She goes to a different room to get ready so that she has her team come in and beautifies her. I usually watch as much playoff football as possible before I have to put on my suit." — Sterling K. Brown, on the difference between his and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe's pre-show rituals

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"We would probably have to be killed if we revealed anything." — Winona Ryder, staying mum on the second season of Stranger Things

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I didn't mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious … perhaps it's a tiny little nod at a very grand person." — Sarah Jessica Parker, on paying homage to the late Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia with her hairstyle

Getty

"He makes ice cream look like child murder. He's that nice." — Ryan Reynolds, on the charm of Bryan Cranston

"You don't have to wear one if you don't want to." —  Evan Rachel Wood, on sending a message to young girls by choosing a suit over a dress

BEI/Shutterstock

"He deserves a party, don’t you think? I can’t have parties. I don’t want people standing in my room 'til 3:30." — Kerry Washington, on attending President Obama's White House party with her family

