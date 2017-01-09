From the Hilarious to the Heartwarming: The Best Quotes from the Golden Globes
All the funniest, weirdest, most-likely-to-make-you-ugly-cry moments from the show
"This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote." — Jimmy Fallon, during his opening monologue
"This is for all of the women — the women of color, and colorful people — whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy, valued and important. I see you. We see you." — Tracee Ellis Ross, accepting her award for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for Black-ish
"We didn't think anybody was going to like this show." — Donald Glover, after Atlanta won the award for best TV series, comedy or musical
"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition. Sorry — I didn't mean 'anal.' They have an anus tradition … They have a tradition that they do every year of choosing a second generation performer to assist in the presentation of the award." — Sofia Vergara, introducting the 2017 Miss Golden Globes (Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters: Sistine, 18, Scarlet, 14 and Sophia, 20)
"You are an inspiration to me. If I could live my life with a fraction of your wit, integrity and unapologetic fierceness, I would be on the road to doing it right." — Sarah Paulson, thanking Marcia Clark while accepting her award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or TV movie for her performance as Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson
"It's not every day that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen — it doesn't scream 'money-maker.' But it does scream 'art.' It does scream 'heart.'" — Viola Davis, accepting her Globe for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture award for her performance in Fences
"This isn't the first time I've been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, but it's getting out of hand." — Ryan Gosling, accepting his Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical for his performance in La La Land. (Reynolds was nominated in the same category for Deadpool.)
"We get our hair cut together." — Kristen Wiig, on her friendship with Steve Carell
"Hollywood is crawling with foreigners and outsiders, so if you kick 'em out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which is not the arts." — Meryl Streep, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award
"To any creative person who's had a door slammed in their face, either metaphorically or physically, or actors who have had their auditions cut off, or anybody anywhere, really, who feels like giving up sometimes but finds it in themselves to get up and keep fighting, I share this with you." — Emma Stone, accepting her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, for La La Land
