The best kiss award is always one of the most anticipated moments of the MTV Movie Awards, and these nominees-turned-winners more than validated our excitement.

As we look forward to the 2017 awards on Sunday, May 7, which will include both film and television nominees for the first time ever, we’re reliving our favorite lip-locking celebrations.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair for Cruel Intentions, 2000

In Cruel Intentions, Gellar and Blair earned their golden popcorn with a super-close-up make-out complete with a string of spit. “First of all I should just thank Sarah for all those hours of practice,” Blair joked during their acceptance speech. Before the pair shared a sweet peck, Gellar cheekily thanked “[writer-director] Roger Kumble and [producer] Neil Moritz for being the sick perverts that they are.”

Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine for Pitch Perfect 2, 2016

Despite first jokingly insisting they had no chemistry, Wilson and Devine went there — and then went even further — during their speech. The duo ended up rolling around on the floor as they recreated the film’s no-holds-barred romance. Devine will return to the stage this year to host the awards — we’ll see if he and Wilson make a repeat performance.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson for Twilight, 2009

The first time they victoriously took to the stage, Stewart and Pattinson mercilessly teased their fans by getting this close to kissing but never actually delivering the goods. Even without an actual kiss, the tension made it a steamy, memorable moment destined to go down in MTV Awards history.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger for Brokeback Mountain, 2006

Gyllenhaal, who was solo because Ledger couldn’t make it to the awards, shared a funny yet moving message when he arrived at the podium. “I said to Heath — who isn’t here, I’m speaking on both of our behalves — but I said to him after this scene that you saw, ‘If we don’t win the MTV Movie Award for best kiss then it wasn’t worth it.’ It’s worth it now,” he joked. Gyllenhaal went on to say, “Thank you, not just from me, but from all those people struggling with love, which is all of us, as we continue to.”

Robert Hoffman and Briana Evigan for Step Up 2: The Streets, 2008

The then-IRL couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the ceremony. And after some handsy persuasion from Hoffman, Evigan stopped in the middle of her speech to full-on canoodle her costar.

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas for Save the Last Dance, 2001

The dance movie costars gave the audience their money’s worth with a subdued but still very loving embrace. Sara and Derek forever!

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart for Twilight: Eclipse, 2011

The third time the pair won best kiss for their vampire romance series (they would go on to claim a fourth award the following year), they finally delivered a ceremony smooch. But instead of kissing Stewart, Pattinson took to the audience to find someone who “would appreciate it a little more” — his onscreen rival, Taylor Lautner.

Carmen Electra, Amy Smart and Owen Wilson for Starsky & Hutch, 2004

Although her costars didn’t make it to the ceremony to give an encore of their three-way smooch, Electra made up for it by kissing presenters Paris Hilton and Snoop Dogg.

Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen for Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2007

The two funnymen brought the passion to their acceptance speech, even getting down on the floor like Wilson and Devine.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams for The Notebook, 2005

The actors’ brilliant recreation of The Notebook‘s ultra-romantic make-out very well may never be topped on the MTV stage. We basically all reacted to that jump-and-kiss them same way as Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, who were both shocked and utterly delighted. To this day, re-watching it is our “pleasure.”