Batman v Superman and Hillary's America Top 2017 Razzies 'Winners'

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

It was Batman v Superman versus Hillary’s America at the 2017 Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. The Razzies. The winners, highlighting the “cinematic sludge” of the past year, were announced the day before the Oscars wherein both films were “awarded” four titles.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, directed by Man of Steel‘s Zack Snyder, earned Worst Supporting Actor for Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, Worst Screen Combo for Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman, Worst Screenplay for Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer, and Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel.

The DC superhero face-off took in a worldwide total of $873.3 million, after facing an onslaught of negative reviews.

Political documentary Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, pegged as revealing “the sordid truth about Hillary and the secret history of the Democratic Party,” earned the not-so-coveted prize of Worst Picture. Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative political commenter behind the film, won both Worst Actor and Worst Director, while “the ‘actress’ who plays Hillary Clinton” won Worst Actress.

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

The only categories left were for Worst Supporting Actress, going to Kristen Wiig in Zoolander No. 2, and the Razzie Redeemer Award, going to Mel Gibson for directing Hacksaw Ridge.

See the full list below.

WORST PICTURE

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

WORST ACTOR

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself/Narrator] in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

WORST ACTRESS

The “Actress” Who Plays Hillary Clinton in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

RELATED VIDEO: Is an Oscar Really Only Worth $10?!

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Written by Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

2014 Worst Supporting Actor nominee Mel Gibson, for his Oscar-nominated direction of Hacksaw Ridge