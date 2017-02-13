After the BAFTA Awards, that’s when the party really starts.

Following the awards ceremony, a slew of stars kept the celebration going at the Weinstein afterparty in London. Viola Davis, Amy Adams, Felicity Jones, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dev Patel and more attended the star-studded bash.

And after about 30 minutes of mingling, the stars hit the dance floor. Jones danced it up with boyfriend Charles Guard, and Taylor-Johnson got close with his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, while busting a move.

But it was Adams who stole the show, dancing wildly with a group of friends in the middle of the dance floor.

Patel was also snapped hanging out with FKA twigs at the bash.

Across town, Emma Stone caught up with her ex Andrew Garfield at a BAFTA dinner party at Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane. The two were seen chatting for around 10 minutes after dessert was served.

The amicable exes appeared to be in good spirits, touching each other’s arms and smiling as they were deep in conversation.

Inside the dinner, Casey Affleck reflected on his BAFTA win for best actor for his performance in Manchester By the Sea.

“It’s a very exciting moment,” he told PEOPLE. “It was terrifying, thrilling and a great honor. I have no idea if it will lead to an Oscar, but it’s wonderful to be recognized.”

Mel Brooks also dished on meeting Prince William, who attended the awards ceremony with Princess Kate earlier in the night.

“It was actually a bit of a thrill,” he told PEOPLE. “And he is such a decent, intelligent and caring man. He cares about people and he was so lovely. He’s a wonderful guy. It was an enormous honor.”