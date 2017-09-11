Awards

A-List Awards Show Photobombers Who We Can All Learn From

From Ansel Elgort to Amy Adams, these brave souls taught us how to be the star of every pic — even when we weren’t invited to pose

BROTHERLY DUTY

What could make Julianne and husband Brooks Laich's red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards more memorable? A very enthusiastic photobomb, courtesy of the dancing pro's big brother, of course.

ROOM FOR ONE MORE?

Ansel Elgort's megawatt smile stole the spotlight in Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer's MTV Movie & TV Awards pic.

PRANKED WITH LOVE 

Justin Timberlake added some special flare to wife Jessica Biel's glam 2017 Oscar photos.

FLYING HIGH 

Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to the air as Sarah Paulson posed on her way in to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

BEAUTY BOMB 

"World's greatest/most beautiful photo bomber," wrote Busy Philipps on Instagram, captioning an Oscars selfie with BFF Michelle Williams that was taken over by Salma Hayek.

UNDISPUTED QUEEN

Meryl Streep took Gina Rodriguez's SAG Awards moment in the spotlight as a chance to reveal her hidden photobomb talent. Is there anything she isn't amazing at?

JUST ONE OF THE KIDS 

Amy Adams almost blended in with the young cast of Stranger Things as they posed with Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch at the 2017 Golden Globes. 

WILD SIDE

Emma Thompson added a special touch to Lupita Nyong'o's glam moment at the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

JAW-DROPPER

"One can only be so lucky to get a nph photobomb," a wise Chrissy Teigen captioned her photo with John Legend and a sneaky Neil Patrick Harris from the 2014 Grammys

OUTTA WHACK 

It takes a true pro like Susan Sarandon to produce this kind of quality photobomb, demonstrated on the Straight Outta Compton cast at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards

SILLY SLEUTHS 

Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy had no idea Amanda Peet and Robin Tunney were hijacking their 2016 Critics' Choice Awards photo opp. 

ME '2' 

Benedict Cumberbatch made an effort to join U2 via photobomb on the 2014 Oscars red carpet.

BACK AT IT 

"@jimmyfallon this was MY picture," Sofia Vergara complained to the 2017 Golden Globes host on Instagram. 

LOVE TO LURK 

No Vanity Fair Oscar party attendee, including Selena Gomez, is safe from Bill Murray's photobombing skills. 

TEAM EFFORT 

"Photo bombed by my favorite couple," Jennifer Lopez captioned a 2015 Oscars surprise with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. 

CAMERA CREEPER 

Jared Leto celebrated his 2014 Oscar win by sneaking up on Anne Hathaway at the Vanity Fair after party. 

ON TOP OF THE GAME 

Cumberbatch struck again at the 2015 Globes, this time (literally) jumping in on Meryl Streep and an in-character Margaret Cho. 

STEALING SHOTS 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson also hammed it up as then-couple Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom posed at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party. 

