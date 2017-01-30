Alia Shawkat Issues Arabic Greeting While Presenting at the SAG Awards

Alia Shawkat is not a fan of President Trump’s immigration ban — and she subtly expressed her opposition at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Search Party actress presented at the awards show Sunday, and briefly issued a greeting in Arabic.

“Assalamu alaikum,” Shawkat said, uttering a phrase roughly translates to “greetings” or “peace be with you.”

“Like many of our nominees here tonight, we represent people who have come from other cultures, and that’s a real fact,” she continued, in a seemingly veiled reference to Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s instantly infamous “alternative facts” quote.

Her comments come just one day after she protested Trump’s executive order at Los Angeles International Airport, holding signs and welcoming refugees and other foreign-born arrivals.

Shawkat, whose father is from Baghdad, Iraq, has been an outspoken critic of President Trump’s policies, including his executive action that suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the U.S. for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

LAX COME! We are growing every second NO TRUMP NO KKK NO FASCIST USA pic.twitter.com/N2MbMAOLj0 — Alia Shawkat (@ShawkatAlia) January 29, 2017

She has also tweeted about donating to Planned Parenthood, joining the Women’s March on Jan. 21, and traveling to Washington, D.C. to oppose President Trump’s proposed defunding of the National Endowment for the Arts.

#IMarchWithLinda as an arab american and as a woman. thank you for your work xo — Alia Shawkat (@ShawkatAlia) January 24, 2017

The 2017 SAG Awards had a decidedly political tone, as many presenters and winners used their time at the podium to address President Trump’s controversial first week.