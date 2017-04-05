Adam DeVine Reveals Why He'll Be a Better MTV Movie & TV Awards Host Than Kevin Hart and Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson

Post-Workaholics, Adam DeVine is taking on a new role — as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Previously titled the MTV Movie Awards, the annual celebration of movies will now include TV series for the first time in 25 years — and PEOPLE sat down with DeVine to find out what he has planned for the newly minted show.

“I’m already getting good vibes,” he said onset while shooting promotions for the awards. “I feel like they’re probably going to invite me back every year.”

As both a movie and television actor, the hilarious comic, 33, seems like a perfect fit for the revamped ceremony.

“I feel like I am the biggest movie and television star together as one,” he said of being chosen to host. “Will Smith might have something to say about that but they didn’t ask him [to host], they asked me. So who’s the bigger star? It’s him, but I’m doing the best with what I have.”

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

While on his tour bus for his stand-up comedy shows, DeVine shares he got the call asking him to be host.

“I was a little hungover and I was in the back of the bus and they’re like, ‘We got big news!’ And they told me and I literally went — gasp!” he said. “They’re like, ‘Oh no, did he just die?’ But I didn’t die — I started living. Finally. With that news I could finally live.”

The pressure is on for DeVine to top last year’s co-hosts Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, but he says that he’s up for the challenge. “I’m going to be more muscular than them and have more vascularity,” he says. “That’s the only way.”

As for his favorite nominees, DeVine is rooting for his home teams. “I believe Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and Ice Age: Collision Course are going to take every award,” he said of the two movies he had a starring role in.

Last year’s MTV Movie Awards saw some great moments from DeVine, including his on stage smooch with Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson after the two won the award for “Best Kiss.”

This year, the duo will be exchanging advice instead, since Wilson hosted the awards in 2013.

“She’s probably going to tell me to do a big song and dance number and I might listen,” he said. “I also might have to ask big Conan O’Brien [who hosted in 2014] with that curly mop top that he’s got and ask him what I should do. Hopefully he doesn’t say, ‘Just be 6’4″ and have red hair’ because I won’t be able to pull that off.”

DeVine won’t be involved in the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3 with Wilson, but he still gave an idea about what his character, Bumper, has been up to since Pitch Perfect 2. “[He’s] probably lusting after Fat Amy somewhere just pining for her,” he imagined. “He’s probably homeless — that’s probably it. Bumper fell on some hard times when Fat Amy kicked him to the curb.”

While the award categories are different this year, the iconic golden popcorn awards will remain the same. As a two-time winner, DeVine gave some advice on the best place to keep the statues.

“I keep them right in the spare bedroom,” he said. “People come and they spend the night, and they realize where they’re at, the level of star that I am. I have two golden popcorns and a Teen Choice Award so I’m peaking. This is it for me.”

With some newfound free time since the Workaholics finale premiered, DeVine has plans to turn this hosting gig into a long-term career.

“I’m going to host award shows for the foreseeable future — any award show,” he said. “I’m going to start big with the MTV Movie & TV Awards and then I’m going to maybe host dog competitions. If not, then hopefully some other movies.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on May 7 at 8:00 p.m.