5 Things to Know About Surprise Golden Globes Best Actress Winner Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert may be a name some moviegoers haven’t heard of.

But the French actress shocked audiences when she beat out Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain and Ruth Negga to win the best actress award in a motion picture, drama at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

Her film, Elle, also took home best foreign language film that night.

Here are five things to know about Huppert, 63, and her esteemed international acting career.

1. This isn’t her first best actress win.

The star has already swept this award season’s best actress nods including the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the National Society of Film Critics.

2. Whom does she portray in Elle?

In Paul Verhoeven’s cat-and-mouse thriller — based on the French novel Oh… by Philippe Djian — Huppert plays Michèle Leblanc, a businesswoman tracking down the man who sexually assaulted her.

“I call [Michèle] almost a post-feminist character,” Huppert explained to Entertainment Weekly. “She reacts in a very unexpected way in the sense that she doesn’t want to be a victim, nor does she want to be the classical avenger.”

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

3. She has over 130 film credits in her resumé.

Huppert made her TV debut in 1971 with in the French show Le Prussien, and one year later, made her film debut in Faustine et le Bel Été.

Since then, she’s starred in countless movies both in her native country as well as abroad. Some of her famous costars include Dustin Hoffman, Gérard Depardieu and Cate Blanchett.

4. Huppert also had a guest role in Law & Order.

Like many great actors who’ve had a Law & Order role in their early careers, Huppert also appeared in an episode of the hit NBC crime drama. She starred in the season 11 finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which aired in May 2010.

5. She’s a mother of three.

Huppert and husband Ronald Chammah are parents to three children: Lolita, 33, Lorenzo, 31, and Angelo, 9.