2018 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Recall Their Most Memorable Auditions

KIT HARINGTON, GAME OF THRONES

The actor — who plays Jon Snow in the SAG-nominated series — showed up to his first audition with a black eye. “I went into the McDonald’s with this girl I was sort of dating at the time,” Harington told W Magazine.

Because the place was busy, Harington and his girlfriend were forced to share a table with another couple, when the man next to them "started being really rude to the girl I was with, calling her names… Then he called her something like ‘ugly pig’ or something worse." In an attempt to defend her honor, Harington "called him up for a fight, which I’d never done before."

The actor got "battered" by this stranger, but turning up to his audition with a black eye proved that he could take a hit. “So I think that man who punched me in the face may have helped me get the job, so if you’re watching, thank you,” Harington added.