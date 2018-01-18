2018 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Recall Their Most Memorable Auditions
These stars survived the good, the bad, and the truly awkward in order to land some of their biggest roles
CLAIRE FOY, THE CROWN
In order to land the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the acclaimed Netflix drama, Foy had to audition multiple times — while heavily pregnant. "It was slightly odd, I was five months pregnant when I got sent [the script], and all the time I was thinking, 'This is never going to happen.'" Foy recalled in a W Magazine screen test. "It was getting more and more ridiculous, the more pregnant I got, going in for these auditions, pretending to be the Queen of England." (Casting director Nina Gold remembers Foy wearing a gown, tiara and gloves while six months pregnant, in case you want to picture just how hysterical the whole thing was.)
KIT HARINGTON, GAME OF THRONES
The actor — who plays Jon Snow in the SAG-nominated series — showed up to his first audition with a black eye. “I went into the McDonald’s with this girl I was sort of dating at the time,” Harington told W Magazine.
Because the place was busy, Harington and his girlfriend were forced to share a table with another couple, when the man next to them "started being really rude to the girl I was with, calling her names… Then he called her something like ‘ugly pig’ or something worse." In an attempt to defend her honor, Harington "called him up for a fight, which I’d never done before."
The actor got "battered" by this stranger, but turning up to his audition with a black eye proved that he could take a hit. “So I think that man who punched me in the face may have helped me get the job, so if you’re watching, thank you,” Harington added.
UZO ADUBA, UNTITLED PROJECT
“I had just come from this audition where I was 20 minutes late. I thought the audition had gone really well. I walked out and said, 'That was a great audition, you’re not going to get that job, and you’re not going to get it because you were 20 minutes late. And this is God, the universe, telling you, as it has been trying to tell you all summer long, this is not for you. And you need to stop trying,'" Aduba recalled about the terrible audition she had before finding out that she booked Orange is the New Black.
"And I sat on the train in tears. And not like wailing, like a crazy person or anything. You know, it’s that tear where it’s like, I’m not even making sounds, but I can’t stop the tears from falling. I’m trying and I just can’t even stop. I said, ‘Okay, you win. I’m going to quit.’ And I gave up. … Got home. 45 minutes later, I got the phone call to go and be a part of Orange is the New Black. 5:43 p.m., I’ll never forget it,” the actress recounted to Entertainment Weekly.
JASON MITCHELL, UNTITLED PROJCT
The Mudbound star (who is nominated alongside his cast in best ensemble) recalled his first big audition in New York City, to Vanity Fair. "It was my frist time auditioning in New York — I am not good with walking travel at all! So I get there, drenched in sweat just like [panting], 'I'm just trying to make it here on time.' And they were like, 'Jason, you know if you want we can do this another day. It's really not that big of a deal.' And I was like, 'Really? After all this running that I did, we could just do it another day?' It was the best worst thing ever."
MARGOT ROBBIE, THE WOLF OF WALL STREET
The Aussie actress made a very memorable impression on the casting team when she auditioned for what would become her breakthrough role by slapping Leonardo DiCaprio in the face. “In my head I was like, ‘You have literally 30 seconds left in this room and if you don’t do something impressive nothing will ever come of it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance, just take it,’" Robbie told Harper's Bazaar in 2015.
“And so I start screaming at him [Leo] and he’s yelling back at me. And he’s really scary. I can barely keep up. And he ends it saying, ‘You should be happy to have a husband like me. Now get over here and kiss me.' So I walk up really close to his face and then I’m like, ‘Maybe I should kiss him. When else am I ever going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio, ever?’ But another part of my brain clicks and I just go, ‘Whack!’ I hit him in the face. And then I scream, ‘F— you!’ And that’s not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze.” Despite panicking that she would be sued for assault, the stunt landed Robbie the role of Jordan Belfort's fiery second wife, Naomi, and a star was born.
SAOIRSE RONAN, STAR WARS: EPISODE VII
Ronan was one of many rising Hollywood stars who auditioned for The Force Awakens, and though she didn't land a part in the film, she did reveal just what goes on in one of the most top-secret audition rooms of all time. "Nobody has a clue what it’s about, and nobody’s read the script," Ronan confessed to Empire in 2015. "So I’ve gone in and read for it, but I have to say, I think it’s the only time I’ve ever thought, ‘You know what? Even if I don’t get it, I had so much fun auditioning, pretending to take out a lightsaber – out of a bag, kind of inspect it and not know what it is. That was… that was great. A lightsaber! Star Wars!”
STERLING K. BROWN, THE PEOPLE VS. O.J. SIMPSON
"It was pilot season 2015 and it was January," Brown recalled to Pamela Adlon during an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors. "I felt like I could do a good job, so this is what I did. “I shaved my head instantly for the audition and I put on my rehearsal glasses, which are basically frames without any lenses, and I just dived into YouTube and found as much footage as I could to get the cadence down. I memorized the lines and I go in for the audition. The casting director said, 'I think you may be a better actor than what Darden was a lawyer.'"
Three months later, Brown came back for a second audition, where he spoke to Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the show's producers, "for like 20 minutes, and the whole time, I'm talking like Darden. … So I'm being Darden for this whole thing, and they were like, 'Great, you want to come read some lines?'"