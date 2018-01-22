6 Times John Stamos Was the Cutest Dad-to-Be on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

The actor and fiancée Caitlin McHugh are making our hearts swell

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 6

Frazer Harrison/Getty

1. WHEN JOHN RESTED HIS HEAD ON CAITLIN'S BABY BUMP

Just checking in, as an excited first-time dad does. "It’s a wonderful time in life," the actor said on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show. "I’m as grateful as I’ve ever been."

2 of 6

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

2. WHEN JOHN KISSED CAITLIN'S BUMP

Our hearts can hardly handle the cuteness. "Everybody is really excited and mainly because of her," Stamos said of McHugh, jokingly adding, "No one cares about me anymore."

3 of 6

 

3. WHEN JOHN EMBRACED CAITLIN 

There's no shortage of sweet gestures from this little family.

4 of 6

 

4. WHEN THEY STRUCK POSES LIKE THE COOL PEOPLE THEY ARE

You better werk!

5 of 6

 

5. WHEN THEY WERE CAUGHT IN A CANDID MOMENT

Aww! Their smiles are making us smile.

6 of 6

 

6. WHEN OLIVIA MUNN JOINED IN ON THE FUN

And who could blame her? We'd be third wheeling too.

