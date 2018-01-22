6 Times John Stamos Was the Cutest Dad-to-Be on the SAG Awards Red Carpet
The actor and fiancée Caitlin McHugh are making our hearts swell
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 6
1. WHEN JOHN RESTED HIS HEAD ON CAITLIN'S BABY BUMP
Just checking in, as an excited first-time dad does. "It’s a wonderful time in life," the actor said on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show. "I’m as grateful as I’ve ever been."
2 of 6
2. WHEN JOHN KISSED CAITLIN'S BUMP
Our hearts can hardly handle the cuteness. "Everybody is really excited and mainly because of her," Stamos said of McHugh, jokingly adding, "No one cares about me anymore."
3 of 6
3. WHEN JOHN EMBRACED CAITLIN
There's no shortage of sweet gestures from this little family.
4 of 6
4. WHEN THEY STRUCK POSES LIKE THE COOL PEOPLE THEY ARE
You better werk!
5 of 6
5. WHEN THEY WERE CAUGHT IN A CANDID MOMENT
Aww! Their smiles are making us smile.
6 of 6
6. WHEN OLIVIA MUNN JOINED IN ON THE FUN
And who could blame her? We'd be third wheeling too.
See Also
More
More
These Aww-Inspiring SAG Awards Moments Will Make Your Heart Happy
All the Celebs Who Brought Their Friends, Costars, Moms and More As Their Dates to the SAG Awards
SAG Awards Life Achievement Honoree Morgan Freeman's Most Iconic Roles
Sterling & Ryan! Mary & Ted! The Cutest Couples on the SAG Awards Red Carpet
2018 Screen Actors Guild: The Best Quotes from the Red Carpet