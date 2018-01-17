Yes, you’ve read all about Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya transformation and you know Saoirse Ronan proudly rocked her acne in Lady Bird, but are you familiar with the lesser-known trivia about the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees? Never fear: We’ve rounded up a variety of tidbits that are perfect for peppering in viewing party conversations (and will likely serve you well in future rounds of trivia).

Being an actress wasn’t Margot Robbie’s childhood dream.

Courtesy NEON

Everett

“When I was little, I thought I was going to be a magician,” she told Vanity Fair. “I had tricks and thought they were genius. I didn’t decide, ‘I’m going to be an actress.’ I didn’t know that was a job. I thought that only happened to people born in Hollywood. But I put on shows at home, and I used to watch videos over and over and knew them by heart. I did drama at school and was in all the plays just because I liked doing it.”

Steve Carell’s most embarrassing moment involves Anne Hathaway.

Twentieth Century Fox

“Anne Hathaway in six-inch stilettos being able to run faster than me during the action scenes in Get Smart,” the actor told Biography of the most embarrassing moment in his career. “Yes. I’ll never, ever live that down. My friends won’t let me.”

Benedict Cumberbatch’s favorite feature is …

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

His eyes. In a Reddit AMA, he wrote, “I guess as an actor your eyes are vital in conveying any internal thought process or feeling, and for that I have my mum to thank. Other than that, I’m happy to default to your judgements.”

Millie Bobby Brown is deaf in one ear.

Curtis Baker/Netflix

According to Variety, she was born with partial hearing loss that progressively worsened. However, it hasn’t affected her love of singing. “I just started to sing, and if I sound bad I don’t care, because I’m just doing what I love,” she said. “You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you.”

Daniel Kaluuya’s first job was at a shopping channel.

2017 Universal Studios

“My first real job was as a runner for a shopping channel, when I was 16,” he told Vice. “I showed up on my first day in a suit, because that’s what I thought professionals did — and then everyone said, ‘Get me a coffee.’ So I was getting people a coffee in a suit, which was very interesting.”

Timothée Chalamet is fluent in French.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

But he also learned Italian while filming Call Me By Your Name. “We got to be in Italy for three months learning Italian and learning the piano and the guitar,” Chalamet said in a chat with Matthew McConaughey for Interview. “I already knew how to speak French … But I picked up the Italian, too.”

Saoirse Ronan auditioned for Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise.

Universal Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“I was too young — but at the time I thought, ‘I’d love to be in Harry Potter.’ When I was younger, I used to think they had the best job in the world,” the actress told The Independent.

Allison Janney auditioned three birds to sit on her shoulder in I, Tonya.

Clubhouse Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“It was a real bird,” she said in a roundtable with the L.A. Times. “It was a little parrot named Little Man. And I had to, like, the day before we shot the scene, I met three birds. I auditioned them. And this little guy was the one who just chilled out on my shoulder and didn’t climb in my hair or go on my head. And I was, like, OK, this guy, he’s good. He gets the part.”

Laura Dern ad-libbed her mispronunciation of Reese Witherspoon’s character’s name in Big Little Lies.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I was like, There’s no way I’m saying this name right. [Dern’s character Renata] uses words to cut. So even the way she says, ‘My daughter’ is to let you know that she’s a little more special than the other children,” Dern told Vulture. “You know, she has a more special name. She’s dressed better and she’s more a more special kid. You do not f— with Amabella.”