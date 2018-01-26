Presenting … 9 of the Hottest Men Nominated at the 2018 Grammys

DONALD GLOVER

Glover — up for five Grammys this year, including album of the year and record of the year under his stage name Childish Gambino — is more than just a triple threat. Yes, he can sing, dance and act, but he can also rap, write (both stunning music and a critically acclaimed television series), direct, rock a purple suit like none other, put fresh spins on iconic characters (he'll be playing both Lando Calrissian and Simba) and he's got the kind of smile that leaves you weak in the knees. Plus, have you seen Magic Mike XXL? He's got abs for days.