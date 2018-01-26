SNOOP DOGG — 17

The rapper and cooking show host has been nominated a whopping 17 times, but has yet to take home a single trophy. Though he was recognized for such classics as “Gin and Juice,” “Nuthin But a G Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” — and most recently earning a nod as a featured artist on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly — Snoop doesn’t seem to be phased by his lack of gramophones, saying in a 2016 video in reaction to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s call to boycott the Oscars: "Being nominated for 17 Grammys and never winning one … I feel what she’s saying as far as great performances never being acknowledged. But who gives a f—?”