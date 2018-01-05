Cheers! Toast the 2018 Golden Globe Awards with PEOPLE's Official Drinking Game

The Golden Globe Awards are famous for being the biggest party of awards season, where stars are more likely to cut loose, joke around and drink tons of champagne. But why should the celebrities have all the fun this year?

Break out the bubbly — or, if you’re not into alcohol, a more Get Out-appropriate cup of tea — place your bets on who will win best actor and best actress in a drama, and follow along with this (un)official drinking game, which we’ve created just for the 2018 Awards.

Just make sure to drink (and stir your tea) responsibly.

TAKE A SIP WHENEVER

— A winner notes that they “really weren’t expecting this”

— Someone makes a joke about stars being drunk at the Golden Globes

— Someone does an impression of Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Oprah Winfrey

— A presenter stumbles over their lines

— A presenter mentions a mishap with the teleprompter

— Someone brings his/her drink onstage with them

— Someone makes a joke at the expense of the HFPA

— President Trump is mentioned or someone does a Trump impression

— Someone in the audience is caught giving side-eye

— Someone makes a joke about Tom Hanks

— A joke is made about living in The Handmaid’s Tale

TAKE A SHOT WHENEVER …

— A winner has to awkwardly wind their way through tables to get to the stage

— Celebrities are caught taking selfies during commercial breaks

— Host Seth Meyers mentions Tina Fey or Amy Poehler

— A joke is made about ugly crying to This Is Us

— A winner completely and totally surprises you

— Oprah Winfrey looks confused in the audience

— Any member of the Stranger Things cast starts singing or dancing

— Someone makes a joke about how “weird” or “artsy” James Franco is

CHUG YOUR DRINK WHENEVER …

— Someone brings out a “surprise” celebrity guest (chug twice if that guest is in character)

— Andy Samberg makes an appearance

— Someone references the now-infamous La La Land/Moonlight Oscars flub

— Someone trips on the way up to the stage (chug twice if that person is somehow Jennifer Lawrence)

FINISH YOUR DRINK IF …

— Emma Stone wins her second Golden Globe in a row

— Meryl Streep wins and/or someone makes a joke about how he/she thought Meryl Streep would win

— This Is Us wins best TV Drama

FINISH THE BOTTLE IF …

— Tina Fey and Amy Poehler actually show up at the ceremony

The 75th Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 7 on NBC.