2017 People’s Choice Awards: See the Complete Winner’s List

The stars from across Hollywood’s biggest industries came together in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to celebrate the best and the brightest in music, film, television and social media at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

Ellen DeGeneres was the night’s biggest honoree, winning her record-breaking 20th People’s Choice Award after much fanfare and a fun introduction from fellow winner Justin Timberlake.

The talk show host shared one of her wins – for best comedic collaboration – with pop star Britney Spears, who took home a total of four awards, including favorite female artist and favorite pop artist.

Other big winners included Blake Shelton, who nabbed favorite male country artist and favorite album, and Johnny Depp, who was dubbed favorite movie icon.

Here’s the full list of the 2017 People’s Choice Award winners.

FAVORITE MOVIE

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Finding Dory – WINNER

Suicide Squad

Zootopia

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds – WINNER

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence – WINNER

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool – WINNER

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr. – WINNER

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

Bill Murray – The Jungle Book

Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory – WINNER

Ginnifer Goodwin – Zootopia

Jason Bateman – Zootopia

Kevin Hart – The Secret Life of Pets

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE

Bad Moms – WINNER

Central Intelligence

Ghostbusters

How to Be Single

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart – WINNER

Ryan Gosling

Zac Efron

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Anna Kendrick

Kristen Bell

Kristen Wiig

Melissa McCarthy – WINNER

Rebel Wilson

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE

Deepwater Horizon

Me Before You – WINNER

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Sully

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks – WINNER

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Amy Adams

Blake Lively – WINNER

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Finding Dory – WINNER

The Jungle Book

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE

The Conjuring 2

The Girl on the Train – WINNER

Nerve

The Purge: Election Year

The Shallows

FAVORITE MOVIE ICON

Denzel Washington

Johnny Depp – WINNER

Samuel L. Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

FAVORITE TV SHOW

The Big Bang Theory

Grey’s Anatomy

Outlander – WINNER

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY

The Big Bang Theory – WINNER

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR

Andy Samberg

Anthony Anderson

Jim Parsons – WINNER

Matthew Perry

Tim Allen



FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

Anna Faris

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Vergara – WINNER

Zooey Deschanel

FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA

Chicago Fire

Empire

Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

How to Get Away with Murder

Quantico

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers – WINNER

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra – WINNER

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY

Atlanta

Baby Daddy – WINNER

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA

The Americans

Bates Motel – WINNER

Mr. Robot

Pretty Little Liars

Queen Sugar

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore – WINNER

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga – WINNER

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA

The Blacklist

Criminal Minds – WINNER

Law & Order: SVU

Lucifer

NCIS

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR

Chris O’Donnell

Donnie Wahlberg

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon – WINNER

Tom Selleck

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez – WINNER

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sophia Bush

FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES

Homeland

House of Cards

Narcos

Orange is the New Black – WINNER

Power

FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES

Fuller House – WINNER

The Mindy Project

Shameless

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR

Aziz Ansari

Dwayne Johnson – WINNER

Joshua Jackson

Kevin Spacey

Nick Jonas

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS

Claire Danes

Jane Fonda

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker – WINNER

Taylor Schilling

FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

Arrow

The Flash

Once Upon a Time

Supernatural – WINNER

The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

American Horror Story

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Teen Wolf

The Walking Dead – WINNER

FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

Game of Thrones

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Outlander – WINNER

Stranger Things

Westworld

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR

Andrew Lincoln

Ian Somerhalder

Jensen Ackles

Sam Heughan – WINNER

Tyler Posey

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe – WINNER

Emilia Clarke

Jennifer Morrison

Lauren Cohan

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars

Masterchef

The Voice – WINNER

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST

Dr. Phil

Ellen DeGeneres – WINNER

Kelly Ripa

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM

The Chew

Good Morning America – WINNER

The Talk

Today

The View

FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST

Conan O’Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW

American Dad!

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

The Simpsons – WINNER

South Park

FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

Damon Wayans

Kevin James

Kiefer Sutherland

Matt LeBlanc – WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia

FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

Jordana Brewster

Kristen Bell – WINNER

Mandy Moore

Minnie Driver

Piper Perabo

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY

American Housewife

The Good Place

The Great Indoors

Kevin Can Wait

Man with a Plan – WINNER

Son of Zorn

Speechless

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA

Bull

Conviction

Designated Survivor

The Exorcist

Frequency

Lethal Weapon

MacGyver

No Tomorrow

Notorious

Pitch

Pure Genius

This Is Us – WINNER

Timeless

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Blake Shelton

Drake

Justin Timberlake – WINNER

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

Britney Spears – WINNER

Rihanna

FAVORITE GROUP

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony – WINNER

Panic! at the Disco

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Niall Horan – WINNER

Zayn

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Blake Shelton – WINNER

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Tim McGraw

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town – WINNER

Lonestar

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE POP ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears – WINNER

Justin Timberlake

Sia

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

DJ Khaled

G-Eazy – WINNER

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Wiz Khalifa

FAVORITE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

Drake

Rihanna – WINNER

Usher

The Weeknd

FAVORITE ALBUM

Anti – Rihanna

Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande

If I’m Honest – Blake Shelton – WINNER

Lemonade – Beyoncé

Views – Drake

FAVORITE SONG

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – WINNER

“No” – Meghan Trainor

“One Dance” – Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid

“Pillowtalk” – Zayn

“Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY

Britney Spears – WINNER

Kim Kardashian

Lady Gaga

Shakira

Stephen Amell

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

Baby Ariel

Cameron Dallas – WINNER

Jacob Sartorius

Liza Koshy

Nash Grier

FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR

Lilly Singh – WINNER

Miranda Sings

PewDiePie

Shane Dawson

Tyler Oakley

FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION

Conan O’Brien’s Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief – WINNER

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele

Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon