Stranger Things Cast Gets the Perfect '80s Music Video Treatment

Who could possibly forget about the kids of Hawkins, Indiana?!

In an epic new mashup video, the cast of Stranger Things — including the Demogorgon — sing the hit ’80s song “Don’t You Forget About Me” and it’s glorious.

The music video features footage from the Netflix drama’s first season mashed together perfectly with the words to Simple Minds’ 1980s classic — time well spent.

The cast is currently filming season 2 of the Duffer Brothers’ hit series which will feature a batch of fresh new faces, ’80s icon Sean Astin, former Mad About You‘s star Paul Reiser, and actress Linnea Berthelsen.

Also slated to head back to Indiana is the show’s breakout stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Winona Ryder.

The first season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix and the second season will debut in 2017.